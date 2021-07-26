IndyCar veteran Sage Karam to pilot the #31 for Jordan Anderson Racing at IMS Road Course

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) has announced that 26-year-old Sage Karam will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut driving the No.31 Chevrolet Camaro SS in the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard on August 14.



A veteran of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Nazareth, Pa. native has 24 NTT IndyCar Series starts under his belt. Karam has netted two top-ten finishes in eight starts at the Indianapolis 500 while recording a podium finish at Iowa Speedway in 2015.

The 2013 Indy Lights champion has a diverse racing background, having competed in the NTT IndyCar Series since 2014. Karam spent two seasons as a factory Lexus driver in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2016 and 2017 and earned a victory in the American Rallycross Championship at Mid-Ohio in 2019.



"It has always been a dream of mine to be able to compete at this level with some of the world's best stock car drivers," said Karam.



"My goal is to learn as much as possible and soak in this experience. It's a welcomed challenge for me, and I'm looking forward to building strong relationships with the talented people of Jordan Anderson Racing."



In the midst of an expectation exceeding debut season, JAR has secured four top-tens throughout the campaign with a driver lineup consisting of Tyler Reddick, Kaz Grala, Josh Berry and owner/driver Jordan Anderson.



“Our entire team is incredibly proud to add Sage Karam to our list of talented drivers that have driven the 31 Chevrolet this year,” stated JAR President Jordan Anderson.



"With Sage's extensive experience in road racing and open-wheel racing, along with finishing 7th in this year's Indianapolis 500, we knew that the road course at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway would be a special place for him to make his NASCAR debut with support from Montage Mountain Resorts and so many other great partners. To bridge the gap between two different fields of racing is a challenge that I'm confident Sage will be able to master. We're blessed to have some amazing drivers and people that continue to help our organization grow, and this opportunity is another pivotal part of our long-term goal."



Partnering with Karam in his trip to the Brickyard is Montage Mountain Resorts, one of Pennsylvania's largest all-ages outdoor destinations. Located in Scranton, Pa., the resort is a year-round facility boasting the steepest vertical ski drop in the state.



"As an independent, privately-owned resort, Montage Mountain has a strong connection with our local community and a commitment to quality and experience that only independence brings. Sage represents everything we strive to be,” said Charlie Jefferson, managing partner of Montage Mountain Resorts, LP.



“We can’t think of a better way to introduce Montage Mountain to a larger audience than by partnering with him. We're thrilled for Sage to represent our brand at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway and bring this exciting partnership to life."



The resort operates 27 trails, seven ski lifts, 15 lanes of tubing, and a full-service lodge during the winter. However, in the summer months, Montage Mountain transitions to a water park, offering rides, slides, and outdoor activities, including a regulation-sized beach volleyball court, horseshoe pits, mini-golf, and batting cage.



"We have found an incredible sponsor in Montage Mountain Resorts and are thrilled to sport this livery on the Xfinity stage. It's special to partner with a company that's so integral to the state of Pa., and I'm thrilled to try and bring the No. 31 Montage Mountain Resorts machine to the front of the field," said Karam.



Joining Montage Mountain Resorts on board the No.31 for the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard is Pro Resources Staffing Services. Locally owned and operated, Pro Resources is a professional, clerical and light industrial employment agency located just 45 miles from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



Coverage of the race begins at 3:30 PM on Saturday, August 14. The event will air on the Performance Racing Network, IMS Radio and NBCSN.



JAR PR