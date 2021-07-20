When racing returns at The Glen, JCR will be powered by Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet

Jeremy Clements Racing is proud to announce that Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet will make their season debut on the #51 Chevy Saturday August 7th. When the Xfinity Series returns to racing at Watkins Glen. Also jumping on board as associate sponsors will be Handle Biz Have Fun Club (ClubHBHF) and Circle B Diecast.

“I will definitely be ready to get back to racing when we head up to Watkins Glen in a few weeks and it will be great to have Whitaker Chevy back on the car too. Kevin has been a great partner of JCR and we want to park the Whitaker Hot Rod in victory lane for him.” Clements said. “I’m also really honored to have former Buffalo Bills Stevie Johnson and his ClubHBHF Foundation riding along and glad to have Circle B back on board also!” Clements went on to say.

Fans also have the opportunity to ride along with Jeremy on Kevin Whitaker and ClubHBHF Chevrolet by visiting:

stickygears.com/products/watkins-glen-clements-ride-along

Spaces are limited and all proceeds will go to the ClubHBHF foundation.

Joining Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet as associate sponsors will be: Circle B Diecast HBHF.Club, Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX.

JCR PR