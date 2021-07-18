RCR Post Race Report - Loudon 200

“After completing my first race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, this place is exactly what I thought it would be. It’s a giant Martinsville Speedway with lots of room, which played well with my skill set as a short track driver. Our Richard Childress Racing team brought a good car to the track today and we did well throughout the entire 200 laps as a team. We battled a tight handling condition for the first two stages, and it hindered me from being able to roll through the center of the corner. Andy Street (crew chief) kept working on it and by the second half of the race, we got the car turning much better. If we would have had another restart, we could have competed for the win in our Crosley Furniture Chevrolet. I’m very proud of everyone on this No. 2 team and we will regroup during the Olympic break before heading back to another road course.”

-Myatt Snider