Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst New Hampshire NXS Advance

You have 62 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, but none at New Hampshire. However, you do have two K&N Pro Series East starts at the track. What are your expectations heading into Saturday’s race? “I’m pumped to get to New Hampshire. I’ve had some good runs there in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and I’m hoping to do the same in the Xfinity Series. It’ll be tough with no practice again this weekend, but I’m lucky to have gotten some experience at the track, even if it wasn’t in the Xfinity Series. Laps are laps when it comes to this situation. Hopefully, I can get my Monster Energy team a win on Saturday.” You’re currently 13th in the championship standings, 54 points back of 12th-place Jeremy Clements, who holds the final transfer spot for the 12-driver NASCAR Playoffs. Eight races remain before the seven-race playoffs begin. Is your mindset to win and secure your playoff spot, or gather as many points as possible to get into the playoffs by being among the top-12 drivers in points? “We’re just chipping away at that points deficit. It’s definitely a process and our goal is to be higher in the points standings. We deserve to be in the playoff picture at Vegas. Our goal is to find some speed now and make up some more points at New Hampshire.” The Monster Energy colors are so iconic in NASCAR and in the action-sports world in general. What’s it like representing such a strong brand? “It’s super cool. Honestly, it’s just so awesome to have their support throughout almost my whole career. They’re like family to me. That flat black scheme is pretty iconic in NASCAR now, and you know that the car will be black with the green claws. I’ve always really loved the paint scheme, and fans seem to like it, as well.” NXS PR