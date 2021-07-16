Jabs Construction Returns to BMS for Second Race of 2021 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Brown on New Hampshire:



"Our entire team is proud to have the familiar colors of Jabs Construction back on board the No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro this Saturday for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. We're also happy to welcome a new associate partner, CoolVu Premium Window Film to the team.



"Coming off of a heartbreak finish last weekend at Atlanta (Motor Speedway), we definitely have some work to do in order to make up the points that were lost as we start to narrow in on the end of the regular season.



"On the bright side, it's awesome to have Tim and his family support our team and our efforts. Being a local of the Northern Virginia area, it was really awesome to bring the hometown in on it ... Tim and his family have been awesome to us and it's cool to know that when you're out there racing your heart out, there are people at home really cheering for you. It makes you feel good that you're making the hometown proud.



"The toughest thing about this weekend's race at New Hampshire (Motor Speedway) is that it's really hard to pass due to its long and wide, sweeping corners. If you don't have the momentum, it's going to show; but hopefully we can give our No. 68 Jabs Construction Chevy a career run and make up some ground on the playoff standings."

BMS PR