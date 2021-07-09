Superstratum Partners With Jeffrey Earnhardt at Atlanta Motor Speedway

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce a new partnership between Jeffrey Earnhardt and Superstratum for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.



Superstratum offers the world’s leading technology in the fight against mold, mildew, and odor-causing bacteria. The Superstratum line of products is set to launch this weekend in coordination with the Atlanta race. Currently, Superstratum offers three main products in the form of mold & mildew protectant, stain removal, and odor protectant sprays.



Saturday’s return to Atlanta Motor Speedway is one that driver Jeffrey Earnhardt looks forward to, as he earned a respectable 19th place finish in the series’ last race at the facility in March.



Ahead of the weekend, Jeffrey was quoted “I am excited to welcome Superstratum to the NASCAR industry at Atlanta. I have researched their products and feel that they have some great offerings to combat mold and mildew. I am interested to learn more about what they have to offer, and I encourage my fans to check them out as well.”



Earnhardt currently sits 27th in the drivers’ points standings entering the 18th race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but a solid run can help boost his position up a few spots.



For more information about Superstratum, visit their official website at www.Superstratum.co.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series season takes on the famed Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 10th. Fans can watch the Credit Karma Money 250 live on NBCSN at 3:30 PM ET. To keep up with Jeffrey Earnhardt, follow his social media pages @JEarnhardt1 and visit his official website at www.JeffreyEarnhardt.com. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01, and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com. #TeamJDM



