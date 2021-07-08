Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Atlanta NXS Advance

You’re heading back to Atlanta where you scored a sixth-place finish in March. What are your thoughts heading into Saturday’s race? “I’m excited. It’s going to be interesting to race at Atlanta in the middle of the summer. When we came here back in March, it was a good race for us with the top-10 finish. Hopefully, we can take the momentum from this past weekend and what we learned last time at Atlanta to be competitive this weekend. We’ve had the speed to run up front, now we just need to stay out of trouble.” You’re below the cutoff line for the Xfinity Series Playoffs at the moment, but that point situation can change from one race to another. How are you strategizing with only nine races left in the regular season? “Obviously, a win would be the perfect solution to our points situation, but I think we’re still in a place where we can point our way into the playoffs, if needed. Luck hasn’t been on our side this season, so hopefully that’ll change in the next nine races. We’re working on getting there with some great runs at the next few tracks.” You’re fresh off a strong top-10 run at Road America and you finished in the top-10 at Atlanta in March. Does that help your confidence heading into the race weekend? “Yeah, I think so. We know that we’ve had fast cars all season long and it’s just a matter of doing what we need to do and staying out of trouble most race weekends. Road America is a tough track, but I was able to pull off a great finish for the Monster Energy team. The last time we were in Atlanta, I also had a strong race, too. We just have to keep our heads straight and keep pulling off strong finishes.” TSC PR