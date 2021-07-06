Baby Doge Coin Makes NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut with Brandon Brown at Atlanta

rack: Atlanta Motor Speedway | 1.5 Mile Quad-Oval

Race: 18 of 33

Event: Credit Karma Money 250

Race: Saturday, July 10 | 3:30 p.m. ET | NBCSN & PRN

Stages: 40 / 80 / 163 = 251.02



Brandon Brown | Atlanta Motor Speedway | Xfinity Stats

Starts: 4

Best Start: 4

Best Finish: 12

Brown on Atlanta:



"I'm looking forward to heading back to “Hotlanta” this weekend where it looks like the track is going to live up to its nickname. The forecast looks warm, which means the race track will be hot and slick, so having good forward drive is going to be a big key to success.



"When we were here in the spring, we got taken out late in the race after running in and around the Top-10, so there's definitely some redemption that our team is looking for in regards to finishing where we ran all race long back in March.



"This weekend, we're proud to welcome Baby Doge Coin aboard our No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as the newest partner of Brandonbilt Motorsports. Baby Doge Coin is a brand new cryptocurrency with a unique goal; to save as many dogs as possible. Since their beginning in June of 2021, they have almost donated $100,000 to help save dogs and are considered the world's first dog-charity cryptocurrency.



"Being a dog owner and animal lover myself, I'm very excited about this partnership and the meaning behind Baby Doge Coin's initiatives. The car looks awesome and I can't wait for everybody to see it on track this weekend."