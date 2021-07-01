ForeverLawn Dealers Team Up to Sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt in NASCAR Xfinity Race

With the race coming up this weekend at Road America in Plymouth, Wis., we are excited to announce that two ForeverLawn dealers are teaming up to proudly sponsor the NASCAR Xfinity race series, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and the JD Motorsports team. ForeverLawn Chicago and ForeverLawn Milwaukee will be the primary sponsors on Saturday.

The July 3 race at Road America is part of a multi-race deal that ForeverLawn made with Earnhardt and JD Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity race series. Earnhardt will be driving the number 0 Camaro sporting the ForeverLawn paint scheme that Earnhardt fans affectionately call the "#BlackandGreenGrassMachine".

"We are so thankful for the ForeverLawn dealers in the great state of Wisconsin who are sponsoring us," said Tony Priscaro of JD Motorsports. "After a strong finish last week, we look forward to another great race in Plymouth."

Harvest Church and Pastor Greg Laurie will continue to deliver the message of "Hope" on the rear bumper of the car via their website harvest.org. In addition, the car will boast another message of hope this week, this time directed specifically towards veterans and first responders. ForeverLawn will add the logo of LifeGR, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans deal with PTSD, depression, and focus on getting them excited about life again. Jesse Johnson-Bowers, founder of LifeGR, believes in a new kind of therapy to aid some of the vets struggling with depression called Adrenaline Therapy. "It's hard to imagine getting much more adrenaline than traveling almost 200mph around a track," said Jesse. We are excited to partner with Jeffrey Earnhardt and ForeverLawn on the number 0 Camaro, letting veterans and first responders know there is help, and there is hope. That's why we are promoting LifeGR via this car."

