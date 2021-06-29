Spencer Pumpelly Returns to the No. 6 JDM Chevrolet at Road America

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to welcome road course specialist Spencer Pumpelly back to the seat of the No. 6 Chevrolet this weekend at Road America. This will mark Pumpelly’s second career NASCAR Xfinity Series start, but first at the historic Wisconsin road course.



Pumpelly made his NXS debut for the team earlier this season with the inaugural race at Circuit of the Americas. On that day, the veteran sports car driver qualified an impressive 16th and finished 19th in only his second ever stock car race.



“I’m really excited to be back in the No. 6 Chevy for this weekend’s race at Road America. I really enjoyed my time with the team at COTA where contact in the first stage hurt our performance. I’m hoping this weekend we can bring home a better finish and with the JD guys behind me I know I’m in capable hands.” said Spencer ahead of the announcement.



This weekend’s race at Road America will be one of the few events with practice and qualifying, so Spencer will have extra track time ahead of the Henry 180.



“I’ve won in several different series at Road America over the years, but taking a NASCAR Xfinity Series machine around the track it going to be insane! I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish this weekend.”

Ryan Vargas, primary driver of the No. 6 Chevrolet, will return to the seat in the series’ next event at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10th. Vargas is eager to continue his fight for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Road America on Independence Day weekend for some exciting road course action. Fans can watch the Henry 180 live on NBC at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, July 3rd. For all things JD Motorsports, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01 and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com #TeamJDM

JDM PR