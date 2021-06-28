Josh Berry Earns Jordan Anderson Racing Fifth Top-Ten of Season at Pocono Raceway

No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS – Josh Berry



Start: 33

Stage 1: 10

Stage 2: 9

Finish: 9

Status: Running

Laps Completed: 90

Laps Led: 0







Stage One Recap:

Berry would line up 33rd on the grid for the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons after the starting lineup was determined by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

As the green flag waved Berry would waste no time moving forward on the opening lap launching past car-after-car on the highline into the 22nd spot by the start of Lap-2.

Lap-3 would see Berry move past the No. 47 another position into 21st, while the next lap would see Berry pass the No. 44 into 20th.

Running comfortably in 20th for three laps Berry would set his sights on the No.2 and would compete the pass on Lap-7 moving into 19th.

Continuing to advance forward on Lap-9 would see Berry work his way past the No. 68 into the 17th position.

The first caution of the day would drop over the field on Lap-11 as the No. 92 would lose the handle on his car and back it into the wall causing excessive damage. Running in the 17th position Berry would remain on track as the leaders would pit early.

Restarting in the 12th spot, Berry would look to crack the Top-10 in the three-lap dash to the finish of Stage 1.

Lap-18 would see Berry move past the No. 98 and No. 02 into the 10th position.