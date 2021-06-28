Solid top 20 for Hezemans at Pocono Raceway

With his finish at Pocono Raceway, Loris Hezemans took another important step towards his NASCAR Cup Series license. In a race, which in the first part was particularly dominated by many neutralizations, the Dutchman stayed out of trouble throughout the race eventually finishing in a fine 27th place.

Also in his second NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the year, finishing was Hezemans' goal as well as gaining experience in his first race on a 2.5-mile oval. The strategy was mainly to get to know the track in the beginning, as there was no practice or qualifying beforehand. In the beginning of the race Hezemans, this time driving for the DGM Motorsports team with the support of Reaume Brothers Racing, struggled with understeer at the exit of the corners. Something that could be improved by the team during the race during the pit stops. This even resulted in a 20th position at one point in the race. At the end of the race, the team had to deal with a possible wheel collision with the bodywork. Something that eventually turned out to be false alarm and a top 20 finish was the perfect end result.

Loris Hezemans

“I am happy with the progress I made from Phoenix to Pocono, everything started to feel already more natural and I think we had a good short run car as we were at some points of the race in the low 20’s positions. I am very thankful to DGM with the support of Reaume Brothers for their great support this weekend as well as providing me with a car which ran faultlessly. Now full focus is on RD 3 & 4 of the Nascar Whelen Euro Series at Brands Hatch."

The next race for Hezemans is next weekend. In Brands Hatch, England, he will be in action for rounds 3 and 4 of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series championship. Hezemans defended his lead in this championship after winning both rounds during the opening weekend in Valencia.

Loris Hezemans PR