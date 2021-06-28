RCR Post Race Report - Pocono Green 225

"Today was a solid day for our Crosley Furniture Chevrolet team. We finally were able to get our luck turned around and brought home a well-deserved top-10 finish. At the beginning of the race, our No. 2 Camaro fired off too loose, but Andy Street (crew chief) made some good adjustments on our pit stop before the end of Stage 1. We elected to stay out during the stage break, which allowed us to gain track position. Our Chevrolet lacked a little drive off turn three, but to run inside the top five throughout the entire middle segment and earn stage points was a needed boost for our team. Despite having the oldest tires on the track before making our scheduled green flag stop, I was able to hold steady inside the top five, showing how good our car actually was. The race went caution free from that point forward, but I steadily worked my way back up front. My Richard Childress Racing team is one of the best and we will take this momentum to Road America next week."

-Myatt Snider