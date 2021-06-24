Save America Now Pac Partners With Colby Howard at Pocono Raceway

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce Colby Howard’s new primary partner for Pocono Raceway, the Save America Now PAC.



Save America Now is a PAC initiative aiming to preserve Americans’ sanctity of life, religious liberty, and free market rights. The PAC was recently formed by charter members Stephen G. Austin, Steve Baldwin, and Chad Porter, and is debuting its marketing campaign on the racetrack at Pocono.



Colby Howard will be making his first start at “The Tricky Triangle” on Sunday and looks to turn his luck around with a solid finish. So far this season, Howard has an average finish of 26.7, with his best result being a 16th place run at Phoenix in March.



Howard is a big advocate of the cause, saying “I am very proud to represent the Save America Now PAC on my No. 15 Chevrolet this weekend at Pocono. Their PAC reflects many of my same views, and I fully support their efforts. I encourage fans to go and donate today to help show your appreciation!”



For more information about Save America Now, including links to donate, please visit their official website at www.saveamernow.com.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series will take on Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 27th, at 12:00 PM ET. Fans can watch the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by JP Mascaro & Sons live on NBCSN.



To keep up with Colby Howard, follow his social media pages @ColbyHoward16 and visit his official website at www.ColbyHowardRacing.com. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01, and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com. #TeamJDM



Paid for by Save America Now PAC. Not authorized by any candidate or any candidate’s committee. No solicitation is made in excess of the limitations and source prohibitions of the Federal Election Campaign Act.

JDM RP