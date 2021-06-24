Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Pocono NXS Advance

You have an ARCA win at Pocono and you’ve never finished outside the top-10 in all of your races there, and now you arrive at Pocono fresh off a top-10 finish last Saturday at Nashville. Does all of that give you a boost in confidence? “We’re always trying to get better and I feel like that’s starting to happen. I love going to Pocono. I’ve had some success there in the ARCA Menards Series. In my first start ever at Pocono, I won. Hopefully, we can keep the momentum rolling from Nashville and produce another good result this weekend.” This will only be your second Xfinity Series start at Pocono, but you have five starts in the ARCA Menards Series at the track. How do you feel heading into the weekend? “I’m ready to get to Pocono. It’s been a great track for me in the past and I’m hoping it stays that way. We just have to keep our heads right and have confidence as we go into the weekend. Our Monster Energy Ford Mustang is fast. If we can do what we have to do and stay out of trouble, then I think we can be up front competing for the win.” Stewart-Haas Racing has won the past two Xfinity Series races at Pocono with Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe, respectively. Do you think you can make it three-for-three? “I hope so. Luck just hasn’t been on our side this season, but hopefully Nashville was a turning point and we can keep our Ford Mustang up front at Pocono. SHR has been good there the past few years, and the No. 98 won this race last year. I also won there in the ARCA Menards Series back in 2017. We just have to put it all together this Sunday.” TSC PR