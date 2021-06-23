Loris Hezemans to race in NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series points leader Loris Hezemans will take part in this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway. The 2019 NWES champion will drive the #90 DGM Motorsport Camaro supported by Reaume Brothers Racing.



For Hezemans, who already completed a positive race earlier this year at Phoenix Raceway, Pocono will represent the next step towards obtaining a license to compete on all NASCAR ovals.



“I am extremely happy to announce that I will be participating in my second NASCAR Xfinity race of the year and my first at Pocono Raceway driving for DGM Motorsports with support from Reaume Brothers Racing,” said the Dutchman. “Priority number one will be to drive a clean race and finish, whilst gaining as much experience as possible. With no practice nor qualifying it will be about adapting as quickly as possible to the track, as well as to the car and how it reacts on a faster oval such as Pocono as opposed to Phoenix. I would like to thank my sponsors Hezeberg Systems, Eurol, Momo and TimeZone for their support."



Right after Pocono, Hezemans will return to Europe to resume the battle for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series title. With two wins in the first two races of the season at Valencia, the 24-year-old leads the EuroNASCAR PRO points standings by 11 points ahead of the July 3-4 NASCAR GP UK at the iconic Brands Hatch Circuit.



The Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons will take place on Sunday, June 27. The green flag will wave at 18:00 CEST.

NWES PR