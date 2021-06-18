Crosley Brands Partners with Myatt Snider and Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing announced today a new partnership with Crosley Brands. Crosley Brands and Crosley Furniture will adorn Myatt Snider’s No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro for four NASCAR Xfinity Series events, starting with this weekend’s return to Nashville Superspeedway. The iconic red and black colors of Crosley will also ride with Snider at Pocono Raceway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.



“I am thrilled to have Crosley Brands join Myatt Snider and Richard Childress Racing,” said Bo LeMastus, founder and chief executive officer of Crosley Brands. “Racing is a passion of mine and I have spent a lot of years owning and sponsoring teams throughout motorsports. Myatt has had great success so far this season behind the wheel of his No. 2 Chevrolet and I look forward to chasing checkered flags together over the next month. Hopefully, we can capture the guitar trophy this weekend in Nashville to play alongside a Crosley jukebox.”



Based in Kentucky, Crosley Brands has a stylish line of vinyl players and turntables, while also offering jukeboxes, telephones and more through its Crosley Radio brand. Crosley Furniture delivers quality products at competitive prices, offering over 1,800 outdoor and indoor furniture items in a variety of categories and designs.



“I’m very thankful for Bo and Crosley Brands joining our team for four upcoming races,” said Snider, driver of the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Chevrolet. “Crosley is synonymous with excellence and our RCR team looks to do that every weekend when we hit the track. Racing at Nashville is going to be exciting, and I can’t wait to represent the Crosley Brands colors for the first time this weekend.”



Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Chevrolet will take to Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 19, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series makes its return to the Music City. The green flag will wave at 3:30 p.m. ET, with live television coverage on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the radio broadcast.



For more information on today’s announcement and all that is happening at RCR, visit www.rcrracing.com. To learn more about Crosley Brands, visit www.crosleybrands.com.



RCR PR