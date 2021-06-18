Austin Dillion to Drive the No.23

Our Motorsports announces today the addition of Austin Dillon to its driver roster for the No. 23 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Dillon will pilot the entry for Watkins Glens August 7th and the Indianapolis Road Course race on August 14th. Dillon, a native of Welcome, North Carolina native will climb into the No.23 for the 200.9 mile race in Watkins Glen, NY.

“It’s always nice to have experience in our cars,” said team owner Chris Our. “Austin will only help Our Motorsports continue to grow and gain experience. I look forward to having him in the car.”

The 31-year-old driver has over 490 starts across NASCAR’s three national series. He won the Daytona 500 in 2018.

“We at Our Motorsports look forward to adding Austin Dillon to our driver line up for this season,” Said General Manager Joe Williams. “Austin brings a lot of experience to the game. I want to thank K & L Ready Mix and welcome them to Our Motorsports as well. Thank you also to RCR and ECR for all the support. This has become a great partnership and I look forward to the future.These will be a couple exciting weekends in August. Stay tuned”.

The Watkins Glenn 200.9-mile race will take the green flag on Saturday, August 7th at 4 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcast on NBC.

Our Motorsports PR