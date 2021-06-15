HRE to Begin NASCAR Xfinity Series Effort at Nashville

Hattori Racing Enterprises announced today that the team will once again compete in select NASCAR Xfinity Series events this year beginning with this week's return to Nashville Superspeedway. Austin Hill will pilot the No. 61 Toyota Supra in all six of the team’s scheduled races. Longtime partner of team owner Shige Hattori and HRE, AISIN, will adorn the No. 61 for four events, including at Nashville on June 19 th while Toyota Tsusho will continue their partnership for two NXS events and the June 26 th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.

“I’ve really enjoyed the chance to run our Supras in the Xfinity Series the last couple years”, Hill said. “It’s awesome to have these opportunities thanks to everyone at AISIN, Toyota Tsusho, and Toyota. We have a lot of great partners that help support us and everyone at HRE has been working hard on developing our program in the Xfinity Series. We had a couple really strong runs last season, and I can’t wait to build on that at Nashville this weekend.”

“We are so excited to be able to compete in the Xfinity Series again this year”, Hattori said. “AISIN and Toyota Tsusho have been great partners of our team for a long time and to be able to continue our relationship in the Xfinity Series is a big help to our organization.”

Following Hill’s first outing at Nashville, he will wheel the No. 61 Toyota Supra at Pocono Raceway (June 27 th ), Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course (August 14 th ), Michigan International Speedway (August 21 st ), Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (Oct. 9 th ), and Texas Motor Speedway (Oct. 16 th ).