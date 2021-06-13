RCR Post Race Report - Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

“It was definitely a long, hot afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway in the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet. We started 17 th and struggled with a loose-handling condition during the early stages of the race. It was a chore today to find the exact right line around the track but my spotter, Derek Kneeland, did a great job of evaluating where other cars were running compared to the PJ1 and giving me feedback. By Stage 3, we really figured something out and were running solidly in the top-10 before we were wrecked on the backstretch. It was a pretty hard hit, and I wish we could have finished the race. I want to thank everyone at RCR and ECR for all of their hard work. We’re headed to Nashville Superspeedway next week and I’ll look for some redemption there.”

-Myatt Snider