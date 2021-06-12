NXS: Kyle Busch wins 99th Xfinity Series win at Texas Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch scored his 99th NASCAR Xfinity Series win on Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Busch, who led 94 of the 171 lap race, pulled away during an overtime restart to win on Saturday.

Busch, who is the all-time winningest driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series will have the chance to score his 100th Xfinity Series victory next Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing scored their 15th Xfinity Series win on Saturday. That achievement ties for the most Xfinity Series wins at a track. Roush Fenway Racing has 15 Xfinity Series wins at Darlington Raceway.

Rounding out the top five were Justin Allgaier in second, Austin Cindric in third, Daniel Hemric in fourth and Brandon Jones in fifth.

Justin Allgaier, who finished second scored his fourth top-three place finish in the last six races. Daniel Hemric, who finished fourth, finally ended his streak of finishing outside of the top 10. Noah Gragson, who finished seventh snapped a streak of four straight races of finishing outside the top 10.

Rounding out the top ten were AJ Allmendinger in sixth, Noah Gragson in seventh, Brett Moffitt in eighth, Justin Haley in tenth and Michael Annett in tenth.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will return to Nashville Superspeedway next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN.