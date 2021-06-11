ForeverLawn Dealers Team Up to Sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports in NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

ForeverLawn, the leading synthetic turf provider, announces that three of their dealers are joining forces to sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt and team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller at this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. ForeverLawn Texas, ForeverLawn Tulsa, and ForeverLawn Central Texas are the three primary sponsors of the #0 Camaro, affectionately dubbed the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine by racing fans, which features the popular ForeverLawn paint scheme.

ForeverLawn signed a 15-race deal with Earnhardt and JD Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity race series, and the June 12 Texas race is the next race in the agreement. The race will be broadcast live on Saturday, June 12 on FS1 and PRN at 4:00pm ET.

"The NASCAR race this weekend is a great opportunity for us to let the loyal racing fans know about the premium synthetic grass products and services we offer in the great state of Texas," said Nick Pavey, owner of ForeverLawn Texas. "We love supporting Jeffrey and the team, and can't wait to get out there on Saturday."

A nearby ForeverLawn dealer in Tulsa, OK, will also be joining the Texas dealers to support the team. "As a local dealer, it's awesome for us to be able to be a part of this partnership in a big way," said Ross Spencer, owner of ForeverLawn Tulsa. "We just want to help as many people as possible benefit from our premium synthetic grass products and expert installation services, and the NASCAR partnership is a great way to accomplish that."

Harvest Christian Fellowship church will also continue to be featured on the ForeverLawn car to help Pastor Greg Laurie spread his message of hope. In a recent address to the Harvest congregation after the car bumper was seen by millions of viewers on TV, Jonathan Laurie, Greg Laurie's son said, "We just want to say thanks to our friends at ForeverLawn for allowing us this opportunity…It's been super amazing!"

Derek Taylor, synthetic turf expert at ForeverLawn, helps to manage and maximize the NASCAR partnership, and his efforts have been instrumental to its success. "We are super excited about the opportunity to bring the #blackandgreengrassmachine show to the fine folks in the Dallas/Fort Worth area," said Taylor.

For more information about ForeverLawn products call ForeverLawn at 866.992.7876, or visit foreverlawn.com.

