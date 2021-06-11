Apex Wireless to return as Primary Partner at Texas Motor Speedway

Jesse Little and Apex Wireless are teaming up again at Texas Motor Speedway. Visit the Apex Wireless Visit the Apex Wireless website for your chance to win a Harman Kardan Onyx Studio Bluetooth Speaker and a Jesse Little hat!

"I am excited to have Apex Wireless on the car at Texas this weekend, " Jesse said. "Apex is great to work with and they have really embraced our fans and have offered some fun give-aways! Be sure to check them out on their website APEX Wireless ." Regarding the race this weekend, Jesse said "Texas is a fun track and I enjoy racing there. We have had a good couple of finishes at both Charlotte and Mid-Ohio. I am excited to be able to continue with the momentum we have gained with the BJ Mc Leod Motorsports Team and I am looking forward to a great finish with the combined efforts of me and the team"

The Xfinity Series has two weeks off this summer, but that does not mean that Jesse will be replacing those two weeks. It will be back to work as Jesse returns to his roots of Late Model stock car racing in the Northwest this summer. Jesse will be driving the No. 78 AAA Sweeping and AAA Equipemt Pro Late Model at Evergreen Speedway, in Monroe WA July 24 during the Summer Showdown and July 31 for the Idaho 200 at Stateline Speedway in Post Falls Idaho.

'We are excited to be able to partner with Jesse for two of the biggest Late Model races in the Northwest," said Brett Sargent, President AAA Sweeping and AAA Equipment. "This is a great opportunity to be able to put Jesse back in a Late Model and I think the fans are going to be excited to see him. We are proud that he will be representing AAA Sweeping and AAA Equipment for these two races."

JJL PR