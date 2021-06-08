Will Rodgers Set to Pilot Sam Hunt Racing’s Toyota Supra for Multiple Races Starting at Nashville

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that 26-year-old Will Rodgers will return to NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) competition in the No. 26 GoodRx Toyota Supra starting at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. The series will make its first start, since 2011, at the 1.33-mile D-shaped oval later this month.

“I’m thrilled to be aligning with Sam Hunt Racing for our multi-race schedule in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year,” Will Rodgers, driver of the No. 26 GoodRx Toyota Supra, said. “Sam’s program has really exceeded my expectations and with the support from Toyota, has proven to be a great place for development drivers like myself. The tracks we’ve selected should help with my personal growth and also play to my strong suits - including road course racing. Sam is a self-made, hard-working guy doing all he can to succeed in this industry. We understand each other well, and it serves as motivation to perform at our best on and off the track. I’m looking forward to seeing where this relationship takes us in the future.”

Rodgers, a four-time winner in ARCA Menards Series competition, including both the ARCA Menards Series East and West, is also a member of the 2018-2019 NASCAR Next class, and brings GoodRx on-board the No. 26 Supra for his 2021 debut with SHR. GoodRx is America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, connecting consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care.

The SHR driver, who is NASCAR’s only active driver from Hawaii, was diagnosed with a chronic liver disease, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) at the age of three. Rodgers has since lived healthy with PSC and is on a lifelong mission to use his platform as a professional athlete to help in the fight to eliminate liver diseases for both himself and others around the world.

Through his personal experiences, Rodgers vowed to take his purpose to the next level and established the Will Rodgers Liver Health Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, to help realize his goals and visions in this space.

The foundation's effort, driven by Rodgers, is culminating into his overall vision – a brand new philanthropic campaign to raise awareness for HCV - RaceToEndHepC.com.

"A major element of the Race to End Hep C initiative is the at-track and in-community activation space," Rodgers said. "It's important to reach the communities affected by Hep C, in-person, to communicate the importance of education, testing, and treatment. Together, with our supporting partners, we'll be providing a step-by-step process for any individuals wanting to learn more about Hep C and how we're racing to end it."

Sam Hunt, the 27-year-old team owner of SHR, is looking forward to adding another young talent and partnership to the team roster this season, alongside John Hunter Nemechek, Santino Ferrucci, Brandon Gdovic, Kris Wright and Colin Garrett. The average age of drivers on the growing team is 24 years old.

“Will coming on board further exemplifies the growth that our team is experiencing,” Sam Hunt said. “Will’s attitude and demeanor is something I’ve always been a fan of. He finds his sponsors himself, understands the grind and financial sacrifice that comes along with this sport yet always carries a positive attitude. His positive attitude will be a large part of his success.”

Rodgers’ additional races will be announced at a later time.

The Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway will be televised on NBCSN at 3:30PM ET on Saturday, June 19. Follow along with Sam Hunt Racing on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram throughout the event.

