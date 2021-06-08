Alsco Uniforms partners with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen for naming rights of the June NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway

Alsco Uniforms, the official uniform provider of race fans and proud partner of Texas Motor Speedway (TMS), has brought longtime customer Darden Restaurants and its Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen brand aboard for naming rights of the June NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race.

The Alsco Uniforms 250, Powered by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen on All-Star weekend, will bring out the stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series as they battle it out in No Limits, Texas, on Saturday, June 12. With the excitement surrounding the fan-favorite All-Star Race coming to Texas as the iconic speedway celebrates 25 Years of Speed in 2021, race fans will be coming out in full force.

“Texas Motor Speedway has created a unique Texas flavor to the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend that fits perfectly with our new partnership with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, which has a long history in the Lone Star State,” said Texas Motor Speedway president and general manager, Eddie Gossage. “The Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will undoubtedly be yet another memorable NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Great American Speedway.”

Alsco Uniforms has enjoyed a tremendous relationship with Speedway Motorsports through the years and is excited to head to Texas with Cheddar’s for the first time as an entitlement partner.

“Texas Motor Speedway is such a great venue to highlight the partnership between Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and Alsco Uniforms,” said Ben Fox, director of sales and marketing for Alsco. “Alsco Uniforms provides service to hundreds of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchens around the country with uniforms, linen and floor mats, so having them partner with us on this race was a no-brainer. It’s a perfect opportunity to provide our partners some brand visibility as more guests begin to dine out again.”

“The first Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurant opened in Arlington, Texas, in 1979, and we are proud to maintain our strong tie in the state,” said John Wilkerson, president of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. “We’re looking forward to joining Alsco on June 12 and giving Cheddar’s guests and race fans another great race at Texas Motor Speedway.”

The Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is just one of four NXS entitlements for Alsco in 2021, all at Speedway Motorsports facilities. In addition to the June race, Alsco Uniforms sponsors events at affiliate tracks Charlotte Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Alsco Uniforms and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen likes to keep pace with one another on all NASCAR partnerships, with both brands providing sponsorship at the NASCAR team level along with Richard Childress Racing with drivers Myatt Snider and Tyler Reddick and Kaulig Racing with driver Jeb Burton.

The Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is part of a NASCAR weekend that also includes the Camping World Truck Series Race, SpeedyCash.com 200 and the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, June 13. The Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will be broadcast live on FS1 , PRN and 95.9 The Ranch .