Eclipse Claims to Sponsor the No.23 in Texas

As the NASCAR Xfinity Series prepares to head to Texas Motor Speedway, Our Motorsports announces today that Eclipse Claims will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 23 Chevrolet with driver Tanner Berryhill at this weekend’s Alsco Uniforms 250.

Eclipse Claims Consulting is a public claims adjustment and independent insurance appraisal company. They specialize in claims recovery and mediation as well as insurance policy analysis for businesses and homeowners. They are an insurance adjusting firm offering to policyholders, assisting in factual investigation, insurance coverage evaluation, and claims submission.

“I’m so pumped to be back in the No.23 Eclipse Claims Our Motorsports Chevy this weekend,” said Berryhill. “I feel like I was really able to knock the dust off at Darlington and now I’m ready to go from the drop of the green flag. It should be a great weekend working with Danny Johnson and all of the guys on the No. 23 car now that we have some history together. I’d like to give a huge welcome to Eclipse Claims Consulting as a first time sponsor in NASCAR. It’s truly incredible what Tim, president of Eclipse, has been able to do with his company in such a short time. I’m excited to help him grow his company even further through our race program! He’s been backing me for several years now and we are just thrilled to be able to work out a NASCAR program with him.”

Eclipse Claims has a long standing relationship with Berryhill’s motorsports career. The company has sponsored Berryhill in miscellaneous dirt midget events including the Chili Bowl Nationals since 2019. However, this Saturday’s 300-mile event in Fort Worth, Texas, will mark the company’s first outing with Our Motorsports.

“Eclipse Claims Consulting is excited for the opportunity to join Our Motorsports and the No. 23 Chevrolet driven by Tanner Berryhill for the Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Tim Woodard, President of Eclipse Claims. “This opportunity provides Eclipse Claims to be the primary public insurance adjusting service for any NASCAR teams, members, sponsors, and fans. This is a unique opportunity to raise awareness to people that they have options when it comes to insurance claims settlements.”