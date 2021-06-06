NXS: AJ Allmendinger wins at Mid-Ohio

AJ Allmendinger won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio in overtime.

Allmendinger won in dominating fashion, passing Ty Gibbs in overtime to win on Saturday. Gibbs would go on to finish third after Justin Haley passed him in overtime to finish second.

With his win on Saturday, Allmendinger ties Marcos Ambrose for most Xfinity road course series wins with five total.

Rounding out the top five were Justin Haley in second, Ty Gibbs in third, Brandon Jones in fourth and Andy Lally in fifth.

This marks Allmendinger’s second win of the year and Kaulig Racing’s third win of the year. Allmendinger’s first win of the year came at Las Vegas.

Rounding out the top ten were Brandon Brown in sixth, Michael Annett in seventh, Josh Berry in eighth, Ryan Sieg in ninth and Josh Williams in tenth.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will race at Texas Motor Speedway next Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern on FS1.

Stage 1 Winner: AJ Allmendinger

Stage 2 Winner: Justin Haley

Race Winner: AJ Allmendinger