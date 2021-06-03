Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Mid-Ohio NXS Advance

• There is perhaps no driver more ready for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington than Riley Herbst. The driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing is coming off one of his strongest race weekends in his still young career. In the series’ last race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Herbst set the fastest time in practice and then carried that speed into qualifying by winning his first career pole with a lap of 29.350 seconds at 183.986 mph around the 1.5-mile oval. The race, however, yielded a 12th-place finish. Disappointed yet undaunted, Herbst aims to take the speed shown in Charlotte and emulate it on Mid-Ohio’s 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course. • Road-course racing has become a staple of NASCAR and Herbst has six career road-course starts in the Xfinity Series, all coming in the last 10 months. The 22-year-old racer from Las Vegas has a best road-course finish of seventh, earned last August on the infield layout of Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Outside of the Xfinity Series, Herbst has four additional road-course starts with a best finish of second earned at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin in August 2017 in the ARCA Menards Series. • The B&L Transport 170 is the second road-course race in three weeks for Herbst and his Xfinity Series counterparts. It will be Herbst’s first start at Mid-Ohio. He never got to sample the track last year as restrictions related to COVID-19 forced NASCAR to cancel its planned visit. This year’s race marks the first time the Xfinity Series has raced at Mid-Ohio since Aug. 10, 2019 when Ford driver Austin Cindric took the victory. Ford has won four of the last seven Xfinity Series races at Mid-Ohio. • The B&L Transport 170 will mark Herbst’s 56th career Xfinity Series start. His resume includes six top-fives and 24 top-10s. His best finish is second, earned twice – in February 2020 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, and July 2020 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. At just 22 years of age, Herbst has history on his side – seven of the past 11 road-course winners have been under the age of 25 and Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 98 team has won two road-course races in the Xfinity Series – 2018 on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval and 2020 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.