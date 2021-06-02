Jarrett Partners With Landon Cassill and Jd Motorsports at Mid-Ohio

D Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that Jarrett will partner with Landon Cassill at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



Jarrett, a transportation management company, is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio. The company work alongside ForeverLawn, one of JDM’s largest partners, with all transportation and logistics needs.



Originating as an associate partner on the No. 0 ForeverLawn Chevrolet driven by Jeffrey Earnhardt, Jarrett breaks onto the NASCAR scene for the first time as a primary partner with Cassill’s No. 6 Camaro.



Ahead of the weekend, Landon Cassill was quoted saying “I am thankful to everybody at Jarrett for supporting our team at JD Motorsports. This is a big race for them, and I know they will have a bunch of their employees in the grandstands cheering me on, so I am going to give it my all! Our team had a decent run last time out on a road course at COTA, so I feel confident we can have an even better finish this time. Go Jarrett!”



The No. 6 Chevrolet team currently sits 32nd in the owners’ points standings, while Landon Cassill sits 18th in drivers’ points. They look to continue their momentum from the start of the season.



The BL Transport 170 can be seen on Fox Sports 1 at 1:00pm EST on Saturday, June 5th. To keep up with Landon Cassill, follow his social media pages and visit his official website at www.LandonCassill.com. For all things JD Motorsports, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01 and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com #TeamJDM

JDM PR