NXS: Ty Gibbs win for second win of the season at Charlotte

Ty Gibbs won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Gibbs overcame a spin late in the race to win his second win of the season.

Gibbs, who is running a partial schedule for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series, has won two out of his last six starts with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Gibbs pulled ahead from Chase Briscoe with 20 laps to go in the race for the lead. Briscoe would slide up into the wall and make contact after an incident.

“i didn’t hit him. I absolutely helped him out with him getting lose there and it was not my intention,” Gibbs told FS1 post-race.

Rounding out the top five were Austin Cindric in second, Harrison Burton in third, Brandon Brown in fourth and Tyler Reddick in fifth.

Rounding out the top ten were Chase Briscoe in sixth, Ty Dillion in seventh, Brandon Jones in eighth, Brandon Jones in ninth, Jeremy Clements in tenth.

Stage 1 Winner: Daniel Hemric

Stage 2 Winner; Daniel Hemric

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs