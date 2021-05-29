NASCAR Driver Jade Buford Featured on American Ninja Warrior Premiere

Up and coming NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jade Buford, an avid climber and outdoor enthusiast, will be featured as a competitor on the challenging courses of American Ninja Warrior. Buford will be part of the season 13 premiere of the NBC hit show, which airs Monday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET.



The 33-year-old Nashville, Tenn. native currently competes full-time in the NXS driving the No. 48 Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Chevrolet Camaro for Big Machine Racing, a brand-new race team owned by music mogul Scott Borchetta. This will mark Buford’s third time competing on the show. He previously tried his hand at the ANW courses during seasons nine and 10.



“It was incredible getting my third opportunity to compete on American Ninja Warrior,” said Buford. “This year’s competition felt tougher than ever before, but the experience was amazing and I look forward to showing the world that racecar drivers can go toe to toe with some of the best athletes in the world.”



The upcoming season of American Ninja Warrior will feature more than 400 competitors. A top prize of $1 million will go to the winner if they can conquer all four stages at the National Finals in Las Vegas. To get there, competitors will need to make it through the qualifying rounds and semifinals.



Tune in to the season premiere on Monday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to see how far Buford advances.





Big Machine Racing PR