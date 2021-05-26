Josh Berry to Drive for Jordan Anderson Racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today 30-year-old Josh Berry of Hendersonville, Tenn. will drive the team’s No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) B & L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio; Saturday, June 5.



After claiming his first NXS victory in the Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway in April, Berry the 2020 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series National Champion, and 10-year veteran of the JR Motorsports (JRM) Super Late Model program will drive for the fellow Chevrolet team to garner more road course experience.



“I have made 16 Xfinity starts throughout my career - all on ovals. This is a great opportunity to get in another great Chevrolet race car fielded by Jordan Anderson Racing and add a road course to my resume. After the win at Martinsville this year with JRM, I am excited to see what the rest of the season has in store, and any opportunity to gain more experience helps us build for the future,” said Berry.



“I am hopeful we will be able get the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS up front and continue the great momentum we have had.”







Berry will join a team that earned an 8th place finish in the teams NXS debut during the Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas May 22 with fellow Chevrolet driver Tyler Reddick behind the wheel.



“Josh has had a lot of great success in a Chevrolet over the years, but strictly on ovals. As NASCAR moves its model to include more road courses each year, he will need to gain the experience on that type of track as well to contend for a Championship,” Stated Chevrolet Xfinity Series Program Manager Shane Martin.



“JAR has great equipment and this is an opportunity that will allow Josh to sharpen his skills going both left and right.”



Jordan Anderson Racing will continue to field cars acquired from RCR with ECR engines led by crew chief Arthur (Artie) Haire.



“I am really looking forward to working with Josh and having him compete for us at Mid-Ohio,” Said JAR Owner Jordan Anderson.



“Like Tyler did for us last week, he has the ability to bring a lot of talent and experience to the table for our team to evaluate where we are, grow, and lay the groundwork for the future. I am grateful to everyone at the Bommarito Automotive Group and Chevrolet for standing behind our team and giving Josh this opportunity.”









Berry’s No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS will carry branding from Anderson’s longtime partner Bommarito Automotive Group of St. Louis, Mo.



Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by President John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the family’s “Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group or to see the vehicles they currently have, visit them online at Bommarito.com , and follow their social channels on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .



Tickets for the B & L Transport 170 are still available for purchase by visiting Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course online at MidOhio.com



If you are unable to make it to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the NXS B & L Transport 170, the race will be broadcast LIVE on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports App at 1:00 PM EST and aired LIVE on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and on SIRIUS/XM NASCAR radio Channel 90.



