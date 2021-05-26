Solomon Plumbing Co. Partners With Landon Cassill and JD Motorsports for Charlotte and Texas

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to welcome new partner, Solomon Plumbing Co., to the team as a primary partner on Landon Cassill’s No. 6 NASCAR Xfinity Series Chevrolet for two races.



Solomon Plumbing, based out of Michigan and North Carolina, specializes in plumbing and fire services for new development, construction and complete remodeling. Their company has handled commercial, residential, and custom projects for over thirty years nationwide.



Saturday’s Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be Solomon Plumbing’s first race as a primary partner with Landon Cassill and JD Motorsports. They will also be featured on Cassill’s Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway on June 12th.



“I am proud to welcome Solomon Plumbing into the NASCAR world on Memorial Weekend at Charlotte. Our team has had some respectable runs on intermediate tracks this season, and I believe we will have a shot at another good finish on Saturday. I look forward to meeting with some of their representatives in the garage area before our race as well, I’m sure that they will have a great time at the track!”



Cassill enters the twelfth race of the season sitting 19th in the drivers’ points standings. The veteran’s best finish of the season came at Darlington Raceway just a few weeks ago, where he finished 12th.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series race can be seen on Fox Sports 1 at 1:00pm EST on Saturday, May 29. To keep up with Landon Cassill, follow his social media pages and visit his official website at www.LandonCassill.com. For all things JD Motorsports, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01 and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com #TeamJDM

