Sokal to sponsor Moffitt

As the NASCAR circuit gears up to head to Circuit of the Americas, Our Motorsports announces today that Sokal will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 02 Chevrolet with driver Brett Moffitt at this weekend’s Pit Boss 250.

As one of the fastest growing marketing agencies in the Carolinas, Sokal continues to build their brand around one of NASCAR’s most successful drivers.

“We are very excited to partner with Brett Moffitt and Our Motorsports team,” said Mark Sokal, CEO of Sokal Media Group. “We know Brett will represent the Sokal brand well and we look forward to cheering him and the No. 02 Sokal Chevy team on to a win this weekend at Circuit of the Americas!”

Sokal has been a part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series before, but Saturday’s 156-mile event in Austin, Texas, will mark the company’s first outing with Our Motorsports. The livery on Moffitt’s No. 02 will feature a white base with Sokal’s signature blue

arrows.

“I am really appreciative of Sokal partnering with Our Motorsports this weekend at COTA," said Brett Moffitt. "I can't thank Mark,

Mike and everyone at Sokal enough for the opportunity to represent their brand. We had a really fast #02 Chevrolet Camaro at the Daytona road course earlier this year. Hopefully we can get them a win this weekend at COTA that will make their agency and their hundreds of clients in the automotive industry proud.”



The road course action at Circuit of the Americas kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 22. The 46-lap race will be broadcast on FS1.

Our Motorsports PR