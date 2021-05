Following his absence at Dover International Speedway due to NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols, Justin Haley has been medically cleared to return to competition for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) event at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Kaulig Racing is looking forward to having Justin back in the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, as they continue to compete for the 2021 NXS Championship.

Kaulig Racing PR