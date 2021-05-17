Two-Time 24 Hours of Daytona Champion Spencer Pumpelly to Make Xfinity Debut at COTA With Jd Motorsports

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that veteran road course ace Spencer Pumpelly will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut driving the No. 6 Chevrolet at Circuit of the Americas.



Pumpelly is a twenty-year veteran of professional sportscar racing, and holds multiple victories in IMSA, World Challenge, and Continental Challenge. He is a two-time class winner in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 2016 Continental Sportscar Challenge ST champion. Also noteworthy, Spencer has competed in the 24 Hours of LeMans four times.



Despite only having one previous stock car start in the ARCA Menards Series, Pumpelly has plenty of track time at COTA, making it a perfect track for his series debut.



“I am very excited for this opportunity to drive for Johnny Davis and work with all the guys at JD Motorsports. I have been racing for 25 plus years and have had the opportunity to drive some really cool cars at places like LeMans and Daytona, but I've always said the most fun I've had in a car was racing stock cars on road courses. This will be my first Xfinity start so I know it will be a tough challenge but with the help of the guys on the team I'm sure we can get up to speed and be competitive.” remarked Pumpelly.



Saturday’s race at COTA will be the first time NASCAR has raced at the 3.4-mile road course. The track, initially built for Formula 1, is the newest facility on the schedule. With many unknowns, it is sure to be one of the most exciting races of the season.



“COTA is a track I know well and I have two IMSA victories there so hopefully my track knowledge can help a little. I know the guys in Gaffney are working hard getting things ready and I can't wait to get on track."



Spencer will drive the No. 6 Chevrolet primarily driven by Ryan Vargas. Vargas will return to the seat at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29th. Sponsorship opportunities on the No. 6 program are still available for numerous races this season.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Circuit of the Americas for the inaugural Pit Boss 250 this Saturday.

