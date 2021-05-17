Kaulig Racing Partners with Pit Boss® Grills

Kaulig Racing is proud to announce that it has partnered with Pit Boss® Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, for the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race, the Pit Boss® 250 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

“We are blessed to partner with A.J. Allmendinger and the entire No. 16 team for the Pit Boss 250,” said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. “AJ is arguably the best road course driver on the Xfinity Series circuit, so we are thrilled to have someone of his caliber wheeling the No. 16 Pit Boss Chevy in the inaugural Pit Boss 250. We are very excited for a great day of racing at the iconic Circuit of the Americas in the heart of barbecue country in Austin, Texas.”

Allmendinger, nicknamed a “road-course ringer,” has four road-course wins and nine top-five finishes in the NXS to date.

“I’m pumped to have such a big brand like Pit Boss Grills come on board for our race at COTA,” said Allmendinger. “I’m excited to join the Pit Boss team and I’m thankful for the opportunity to hopefully put on a good show for them at COTA.”

The Pit Boss 250 will be part of the inaugural NASCAR at COTA weekend, as the nation’s top racing circuit visits Austin for the first time. The NXS showdown will feature NASCAR’s rising stars battling on the 3.41-mile long course at the world-renowned, 20-turn counterclockwise circuit. COTA is America’s only facility that annually hosts both Formula 1 and MotoGP races, and is also the only FIA-certified Grade 1 track in the United States.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Pit Boss Grills with us at COTA!” said Kaulig Racing team president, Chris Rice. “This is a track we have circled on our calendars at Kaulig Racing, and we are confident AJ will be able to put on a good show for everyone at Pit Boss.”

Allmendinger’s No. 16 Pit Boss Chevy will hit the track on Saturday, May 22 at 4:00PM EST to kick off the first-ever NASCAR weekend at COTA.