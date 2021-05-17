Rush Truck Centers Racing: Kevin Harvick COTA NXS Advance

How do you prepare to compete on a track you’ve never been to before? “I’ve spent a lot of time on iRacing and we’ve had a couple of simulator dates to get prepared for this weekend, one just for basically learning the track and the second for actually trying to go fast enough to be competitive when you get on the racetrack. But the main reason we decided to run the Xfinity race at COTA, and a couple of the other new road courses, is that being on-track in real-time is the best experience you can get. There’s just nothing that can replace reality and being on the racetrack.” The Xfinity Series cars are different from NASCAR Cup Series cars, so is running the Xfinity Series race at COTA more about just learning the track and what a big, heavy stock car will do on its layout? “I’m a huge visual person. The experience I have in going to these racetracks for a long time – I can tell you every crack, every curve and every marker on the wall, and those are the things I want to have embedded in my mind before we get to Sunday. I want to make sure we’ve hit most of the curbs and know where you can take a risk making a pass and where to make time and how to get on and off of pit road in a live situation, because the practices are short. The Xfinity car is going to be the best tool, and just being able to make laps is the most important thing.” You’ve got 346 career Xfinity starts, but only 18 since 2015 and none since 2018. Why the absence? “In my conversations with Rodney (Childers, crew chief of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series), we’ve just not really had any strong arguments as to why we should run a particular race in the Xfinity Series because the cars have migrated and become so different from the Cup cars. But as we talked about street cars and Trans Am cars and this test and that test to prepare for COTA, we just settled in on trying to put together an Xfinity program. This started four months ago when we said this is what we wanted to do so we could go find a strong partner like we have in Rush Truck Centers and allow B.J. McLeod Motorsports to put a good car together. We wanted to get far out in front of it so that we could be properly prepared.” TSC PR