Tyler Reddick to Drive for Jordan Anderson Racing in NASCAR Xfinity Series

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today that NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Tyler Reddick of Corning, Calif., will drive the team’s No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Inaugural visit to Circuit Of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas on Saturday, May 22.
After capturing back-to-back NXS Championships in 2018 & 2019, the 25-year-old Reddick turned his attention to the NCS fully in 2020 claiming the most top-five (3) and top-10 (10) finishes, along with the best average finish of any rookie in his class earning a best of 2nd at Texas Motor Speedway.
“I appreciate everyone at the Bommarito Automotive Group, Chevrolet, and Jordan Anderson Racing for putting this opportunity together” said Reddick.
“I am hopeful that we will be able to have a great run in the Pit Boss 250 at COTA and build some solid momentum moving forward. Between the pairing of the Richard Childress Racing (RCR) chassis and ECR motors they have – it will be great to get back behind the wheel of a familiar race car in the Xfinity Series.”
Jordan Anderson Racing will compete in the NXS races they are eligible for in the current NASCAR COVID-19 Qualifying structure with cars from RCR and engines supplied by ECR. Arthur (Artie) Haire will continue in his role leading the team’s effort as crew chief.
“Our entire organization is looking forward to the opportunity to finally get back on track next weekend at COTA with Tyler behind the wheel, and show the effort everyone has invested in preparing these race cars.” said Anderson.
“Tyler brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table that will not only elevate our program – but help us build for the future and accomplish the goals we have set internally. I am incredibly thankful to each and every one of our team partners that have stuck behind us this season and kept their belief in the long-term vision we have. It has been a blessing to experience the support from all the amazing people that have stood behind us on this journey. It will be a great feeling to see both the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado and No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS competing next weekend.”
Reddick’s No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS will carry branding from Anderson’s longtime partner Bommarito Automotive Group of St. Louis, Mo.
“All of us in St. Louis are looking forward to have Tyler represent both our brand and our team driving the No. 31 Bommarito.com Chevrolet.” Said Bommarito Automotive Group President John Bommarito.
“After Jordan and the team laid out the idea behind bringing in someone with his resume and knowledge of these cars – we knew it had the potential to be a perfect storm for us to make up for the unfortunate rain shower we were dealt in Daytona. Teamwork makes the dream work and we are thankful to everyone that has made this journey possible.”
Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by President John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the family’s “Where Price Sells Cars” mission.
For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group or to see the vehicles they currently have, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
In addition to the Pit Boss 250, Reddick will also compete for JAR in two other scheduled events including the Alsco Uniforms 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, May 29, and the Tennessee Lottery 250 during NASCAR’s return to Nashville Superspeedway on June 19.
Additional partners for Charlotte and Nashville will be announced in the upcoming weeks.
Tickets for the Pit Boss 250 are still available for purchase by visiting Circuit of the Americas online at NascarAtCOTA.com/Tickets/
If you are unable to make it to Austin for the NXS Pit Boss 250, the race will be broadcast LIVE on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports App at 4:00 PM EST and aired LIVE on the Performance Radio Network (PRN) and on SIRIUS/XM NASCAR radio Channel 90.
Stay updated with everything Tyler Reddick by following him on Social Media; Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
For more information on JAR, visit JordanAndersonRacing.com
, and be sure to follow the team along all season on the JAR social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
