APEX Wireless to join Jesse Little as a First Time Sponsor at Dover International Speedway

Jesse Little is excited to announce that APEX Wireless is making its debut NASCAR partnership this weekend at Dover International Speedway with the No. 78 BJ McLeod/Jesse Little Chevrolet Camaro.

Bill Brunton, Owner, and President APEX Wireless said, "We are very excited to sponsor our first NASCAR event at the Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 15 th . We are honored to work with Jesse Little and the #78 car team. We look forward to an exciting race and meeting everyone for an incredible weekend. Apex Wireless is a Telecom Consulting firm based in Austin Texas since 1998. We represent all 3 major carriers and specialize in Wireless Phones, Mobile Broadband, Routers, Transportation and Education mobile solutions, and Asset Management. We have a presence in Texas, California, Virginia, and Colorado. We work with Several Enterprise/SMB accounts throughout the US and France as well as government agencies and educational institutions."

"NASCAR offers amazing opportunities for a company to partner with teams and really immerse themselves and their marketing in the sport," Jesse said. "To have the opportunity to welcome a first-time sponsor into the sport is both exciting and an honor. I am proud to announce that APEX Wireless will be riding along with me and the BJ McLeod team this weekend at Dover. I am looking forward to bringing home a solid finish for Bill and the rest of the APEX Wireless team."

Be sure to watch our social media pages this weekend as we debut the final version of our Shriners Hospitals for Children, Circuit of the Americas car with the names of all of the generous individuals and companies that have donated to Shriners. With these donations, the #GiveALittle campaign has raised over $50,000 to allow Shriners to continue to provide life-changing care to even more children in need.

Jesse Little Racing PR