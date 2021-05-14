Joe Graf Jr. strikes gold with G-Coin™ partnership

NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr. is adding another marketing partner to his sophomore season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In a multi-race deal beginning with Pit Boss 250 at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on May 22, 2021, Graf will be proudly shining the G-Coin brand.



G-Coin brings gold into the digital age, making it accessible and giving it true utility. Unlike cryptocurrencies, G-Coin is a digital title to a real asset: 1 G-Coin token equals 1 gram of Responsible GoldTM.



G-Coin combines the best qualities of traditional gold – stability, security, value, confidence, and social status – with the benefits of digital innovation, allowing users to easily save, send, and spend gold.



Tech-savvy investors keen to avoid cryptocurrency volatility, or physical storage burden and costs, are now able to purchase G-Coin digital gold tokens. G-Coin tokens can be purchased in increments of 0.01gram, giving individual investors better access to the gold market and the ability to use gold for day-to-day purchases.



G-Coin Wallets give users the freedom to send and receive value instantly, securely, and at no cost from the convenience of your mobile phone.



Last month at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Graf and his SS GreenLight Racing team teased the partnership with G-Coin and its sister company Responsible Gold with a gold-colored car and tweets on Graf’s “irresponsible grandpa”.



“This is a unique partnership, and I am excited to officially welcome G-Coin to NASCAR and our SS GreenLight Racing team,” said Graf. “G-Coin is building an amazing ecosystem and we believe the NASCAR community will put G-Coin on the global map. Plus, we will strike gold in our No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro with some strong finishes on the track.”



“We are thrilled with this partnership with NASCAR and specifically with Joe Graf Jr.,” said Brent de Jong, Founder of G-Coin. “We believe gold is a powerful wealth creator and protector and we’ve made it our mission to give equal access to everyone. Join us! Buy G-Coin tokens! Boldly pursue your dreams!”



Additional races will be announced in the near future.



The highly anticipated NASCAR triple-header weekend at Circuit of the Americas marks the second road course race of the 2021 Xfinity Series season. Earlier this year, Graf earned a career-best road course finish at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course where he earned a lead-lap 20th place effort.



For additional information on G-Coin, please visit gcoin.com or download G-Coin on the App Store or Google Play (Trading where applicable).



The Pit Boss 250 (46 laps | 156 miles) is the 11th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2021 schedule. Practice is set for Fri., May 21 from 3:00 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., May 22 beginning at 10:05 a.m. The inaugural race will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 3:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).



SS Greenlight Racing PR