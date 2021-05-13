Jeremy Clements Racing set to Cool off Pocono with new Partner Booze Pops

Jeremy Clements Racing is excited to start the Summer of 2021 off right by welcoming the Coolest of new partners to the JCR family, Booze Pops. Booze Pops out of Charleston, SC, will serve as the primary sponsor of the #51 machine for the Pocono Green 225 Sunday, June 27th at Pocono Raceway.

“Yeah, we were in Charleston earlier this year and we saw one of their trucks and had to try out. I was like this is great! From there I was able to get in touch with Woody the owner and we were able to work out a deal to bring Booze Pops into the NASCAR XFINITY Series here at Pocono.” Clements said. “Woody is a great guy and I really admired how he gives back to our Military members by putting Franchises in Veterans hands and I greatly appreciate his Service to our Country. That gives us the Freedom to do this every week.” Clements went on to say.



Joining Booze Pops as associate sponsors will be: WhiteTail SMokeless, Chalew Performance, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX

JCR PR