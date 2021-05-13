Statement from Kelley Earnhardt Miller

Wednesday, May 12 31
Statement from Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports, regarding Roger Werners, the Final Appeals Officer, ruling to overturn the disqualification incurred by the No. 9 team from the race at Darlington Raceway.

“Everyone at JR Motorsports strives to bring four fast and competitive racecars to the track each and every week and we are happy to see that the ruling was overturned,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. “The No. 9 team put together a racecar that allowed Noah to win his third Dash 4 Cash prize and compete for the sweep this weekend at Dover International Speedway.”

