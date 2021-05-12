Decision of the Final Appeal Officer - Noah Gragson - Darlington Raceway

The Final Appeal Officer today heard and considered an appeal of a race disqualification penalty issued on May 8 to JR Motorsports and driver Noah Gragson in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The penalty concerns the following section in the 2021 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 20.14.c Suspension.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the Panelist are:

That the Appellants did not violate the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice. That the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR is rescinded.

The Final Appeal Officer for this hearing was Mr. Roger Werner.

As this is a Race Disqualification Appeal, pursuant to Section 14.6.f, the decision of the Panelist will be considered final and there is no ability to appeal the decision to the Final Appeals Office.

NASCAR PR