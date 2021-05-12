Cole Custer Set to Compete at COTA in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Rick Ware Racing

Cole Custer will pilot the Rick Ware Racing No. 17 for the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuits of the Americas (COTA) for the Pit Boss 250. Long time partner, Production Alliance Group will be the primary sponsor on Custer’s ride.



“I am excited to have Cole behind the wheel of the No. 17 RWR entry for the upcoming race weekend at COTA,” commented team owner, Rick Ware. “Cole is a great driver, and we were excited to work with him in 2018, when he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut with RWR.”



Custer, the young gun that competes full-time with Stewart Haas Racing, has over one hundred starts in the Xfinity Series, collecting nine wins, 39 top-5’s, 71 top-10’s and twelve poles awards.



“Obviously when we first started looking at running COTA (Circuit of the America’s) in the Xfinity Series, we were looking for another Ford team,” said Cole Custer, driver of the No. 17 Production Alliance Group Ford. “I made my NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2018 with Rick Ware Racing, so SS Greenlight with Rick Ware Racing made sense.”



“COTA is one of the new tracks on the 2021 schedule and it’s a tough race track,” continued Custer.” With limited practice, I wanted to log all the laps I could before Sunday . That's the biggest reason why I’m trying to get as much seat time as I can. So, I can’t thank Production Alliance Group/Dale Sahlin, Bobby Dotter and Rick Ware Racing enough for this opportunity.”



The Pit Boss 250 at COTA is scheduled for Saturday May 22 at 4 p.m. ET on FS1. For more information about Rick Ware Racing, please visit www.WareRacing.com.

RWR PR