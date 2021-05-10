A-GAME sponsoring Seig at Dover and COTA

RSS Racing is thrilled to announce that A-Game will be the primary sponsor for Ryan Sieg for the next two races at Dover and COTA. A-Game will serve as a primary sponsor for Sieg at multiple events as well as other races with Jason White. White piloted the A-Game car at Daytona to a top 10 finish as a teammate to Sieg.

A-GAME is an innovative, hydra formulate that refuels, rehydrates and reenergizes the body and mind. A-GAME provides 8 essential vitamins, electrolytes, minerals and nutrients to keep the body at peak performance, without the need for any

artificial flavors, sweetener, or dyes.

CMR Construction and Roofing will serve as a major associate sponsor for the upcoming races where A-Game takes over as the primary.

“I’m super excited to have A-Game on board for the next two races. I have started drinking their product and fell in love with them. It’s great to have Johnny Damon and their whole group partnered with us. The car looks great and I’m ready to get another good run at Dover.” commented driver Ryan Sieg.

RSS Racing PR