RCR Post Race Report - Steakhouse Elite 200

“We definitely started out strong today in our TaxSlayer Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway. We steadily picked up spots during the opening stage and I was able to stay consistently inside the top-10. My Richard Childress Racing pit crew posted a really fast stop at the stage break, which propelled us inside the top-three. From that point forward our race was an uphill battle. The car became very loose on entry and exit and I was getting everything I could out of it. Our right front fender had some damage from hitting the wall early and we think that could have affected us in those later stages. Our Camaro definitely had top-five speed at the beginning though, so I wish we could have held on for a better finish in our beautiful throwback design. We will go back to the shop, learn from today and be prepared for Dover next week.”

-Myatt Snider