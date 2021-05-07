Williams Honoring Late DGM Crew Member With Darlington Throwback

Josh Williams and DGM Racing will honor one of their own this weekend during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway.

As part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, Williams’ No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro will sport a throwback paint scheme honoring the late Rusty Crews, a longtime DGM crew member who passed away in February at the age of 59.

Williams’ Alloy Employer Services/Starbrite/SleepWell- backed entry will carry Crews’ 1983 short track paint scheme, which raced across Florida at short tracks like Sunshine Speedway, Desoto Speedway, East Bay Raceway Park, Orlando Speedworld, Bronson Speedway and more.

Crews competed in late models, street stocks, sportsman classes, bombers and even figure-8 racing during his tenure as a driver.

In addition to his short-track career behind the wheel, Crews was respected in his later years as a track official, technical inspector, and flagman, becoming one of the most versatile workers in the industry.

Crews traveled with the Hooters Pro Cup Series as an official for several years, and was also part of DGM’s crew lineup going back to the team’s earliest days, serving as the team’s hauler driver, a mechanic, gas man and more under the leadership of team owner Mario Gosselin.

“We’re extremely proud to have brought back a scheme that the fans love, but this throwback celebrating Rusty means so much more,” said Gosselin. “This is so much more than just a throwback for us. Having Rusty’s scheme on the track this weekend serves as a reminder that he’s always with us, no matter how far away he may be.”

Williams sits 16th in the Xfinity Series standings through eight races this year and is just 56 points behind the playoff cut line with some of his strongest tracks in front of him in the regular season.

He’s hoping to build off of his career-best Darlington result of 15th, earned last September at The Track Too Tough To Tame, while also honoring a close friend in the process.

“Running this paint scheme for NASCAR Throwback Weekend already makes it a moment I will never forget,” said Williams. “Rusty was a good friend and a value to the entire DGM team. I will always miss his crazy stories and his funny jokes at the track. We love him and he will always be a huge part of my life and career. We had a great run at Darlington last fall and, hopefully, we can improve on what we learned for this weekend and give Rusty and his family a strong finish.”

Saturday’s Steakhouse Elite 200 is scheduled to take the green flag at 1 p.m. ET, with live coverage on FS1, the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the starting lineup was determined by NASCAR’s metric qualifying formula. Williams will roll off 21st on the grid at the 1.366-mile oval that stands as NASCAR’s oldest speedway.

DGM PR