ForeverLawn Recommits to Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports in 15-Race Deal

ForeverLawn, Inc., sponsor of Jeffrey Earnhardt in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity racing season, is excited to announce a new addition to the JD Motorsports #0 Chevrolet Camaro. With the incredible challenges and uncertainty of the past year in most of our lives, ForeverLawn is using this car and opportunity to deliver a message of hope. Unveiled for the first time this weekend at the Darlington Motor Speedway on their iconic throwback design, and continuing for the remainder of the season on the popular #BlackandGreenGrassMachine, the tail panel of the cars will be used to encourage people to "Find Hope."

Where can hope be found? Follow the link to Harvest.Org. There, Pastor Greg Laurie and the team at Harvest Ministries have extensive resources and information available to provide a message of hope, redemption and freedom. Pastor Greg is well known for being the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship church, for his crusades in southern California, and for authoring several books. Josh Morris, Director of Marketing at Harvest Christian Fellowship said, "Having the opportunity to carry the message of hope to the extensive reach of NASCAR is very exciting. Pastor Greg loves cars and racing, so this is a great place for us to be."

One of the owners of ForeverLawn, Dale Karmie, commented on the decision to use the valuable space on these cars to carry this message. "In 2018, our family went through the shocking loss of our 20-year-old daughter, Makenna. We were blessed to get to spend some time with Pastor Greg shortly after our tragedy. He had suffered through a similar ordeal when he lost his 33-year-old son ten years earlier. He shared with us his journey and where his hope and strength came from. That was incredibly impactful to our entire family. We are thrilled to be able to share the message of hope with others via our #BlackandGreenGrassMacine and on our patriotic throwback design in Darlington."

Tune in Saturday, May 8 at 1PM EDT, for the Xfinity Steakhouse Elite 200 race at Darlington. This event will be televised on FS1 and broadcast on Motor Racing Network (MRN).

Forever Lawn PR