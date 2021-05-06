Tufco Returns to Partner with Jesse Little at the Track too Tough to Tame

Jesse Little is excited to announce that Tufco is continuing their partnership with Jesse and B.J. McLeod Racing at Darlington Raceway this weekend.

Mike Case, Owner of Tufco Flooring said "We are delighted to be part of Jesse's racing career again in 2021. His drive to succeed is matched by none, and we look forward to seeing how he continues to learn and grow. We are excited to have Tufco at one of the most historic tracks on the circuit, Darlington Raceway - the Track too Tough to Tame."

“I can’t thank Mike, Nikki, and Tufco Flooring enough for their support this weekend at Darlington. We’ve had good runs at Darlington in the past and I hope to bring home a solid finish again this weekend. It means a lot to the team and me that we have great partners like Tufco Flooring," Jesse said. "We are fortunate to have some of the best partners in the business!"

Attention!!! Donations must be received by May 10 to be represented on Jesse's car at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on May 22. Jesse is thankful for the outpouring of support of the #GiveaLittle campaign to benefit Shriners patients. While the car is filling up nicely, we still have room for a few additional names on the Car. With a $78 donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children, your name will appear Jesse's car at COTA. Here is the link to donate. Thanks for your support of this amazing cause!